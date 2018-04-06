Transfer Rasana murder case to CBI for impartial probe: Harsh to Govt

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Admonishing the BJP led State Government for blatantly turning deaf ear to the concerns of women protesters of village Rasana whose ‘fast unto death’ had entered sixth day with health condition of a several deteriorating at Kootah Morh in Hiranangar, scores of Panther activists spearheaded by Harsh Dev Singh Chairman JKNPP, Balwant Singh Mankotia State President and Yash Paul Kundal State President Young Panthers staged a protest at Exhibition Ground, here on Thursday.

The agitated workers demanded impartial and fair investigation into Asifa Bano murder case through CBI in consonance with the wish of the people of Hiranagar so that the actual perpetrators of heinous crime are brought to justice.

Accusing the BJP-PDP Government for paying no heed to the women protesters who were languishing in open at Kootah Morh, Harsh divulged that they were seeking transfer of Asifa Bano rape and murder case to CBI for fair and transparent investigation. He said that pick and choose detentions of the youth and harassment of innocent people under the garb of probe by the Crime Branch of J&K Police had created an atmosphere of terror and civil unrest in the entire Hiranagar and village Rasana in particular.

“The situation was grim in Rasana. At least one male member of every family was reportedly in the custody of the Crime Branch and the life of the people in the entire village had been made miserable by the terror unleashed by the Police”, anguished Harsh said. He regretted that instead of standing by the people at the time of crisis, two BJP Ministers made false public promises to fulfill their demand with the motive to scuttle the mass agitation for their own political interests.

He asked the State Government to immediately hand over the case to the CBI for a fair and unbiased probe so that the actual culprits were punished irrespective to any caste, colour or religion and the innocent people were relieved from police torture and oppression.

Among those who spoke on the occasion included Rajesh Padgotra, Parshotam Parihar, Khajoor Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Rashpaul Singh, Udhayveer Singh, Vishab Singh, Shankaar Singh Sanju, Sansar Chand, Rakesh Verma, Ashok Chouhan, Sunny Singh, Rahul Sharma, Jeevan Sharma, Ajay Sharma and Shaitan Singh.