Transfer of DC Reasi sparks protest, action against delinquent doctor sought

STATE TIMES NEWS

POUNI: Terming transfer of Deputy Commissioner Reasi Prassana Ramaswamy G unjustified, prominent citizens and members from various of NGOs on Monday came on road, blocked National Highway at Pouni and also sought action against delinquent doctor due to which DC got transferred even during Panchayat elections.

Raising slogans against State Administration, protesters said that Prassana Ramaswamy G who works for the welfare of people, took action on the doctor for the welfare people, not to settle his personal crutches. They further said that the said action of transferring a DC who stood with the people, is highly demoralising at a IAS level officer.

People expressed resentment against government and higher authorities for not taking any action against the delinquent doctor and for premature transfer of Deputy Commissioner Reasi which they consider totally irrelevant and irresponsible at the part of higher authorities.

Protesters supported the Deputy Commissioner Reasi who has taken a genuine action against the delinquent doctor towards his attitude and irritating gestures with the public. This doctor has already been thrashed at the hands of either patients or their attendants for being unfriendly and irritating in public dealing in his earlier postings in Reasi.

They further revealed that transfer of Deputy Commissioner being administrative head of single line administration in the district on such an action in public interest will surely give a bad message in the public and also breakdown the morale of other administrative officers down the line consequently affecting the sanctity of the magistracy.

Protesters appealed to Governor Satya Pal Malik to support the genuine action of Deputy Commissioner Reasi in public interest at large against said delinquent doctor and also for revocation of transfer order of Deputy Commissioner Reasi in the larger interest of smooth conduct of free and fair Panchayat Elections.

Social worker Vikas Gandotra, Anil Sharma, Karunanidhi, Ajay Seth, Sanjeev Kumar, Mohinder Singh, Suresh Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Shamlal, Dwarkanath, Rattan Singh, Babu Ram, Rahul Jamwal , Narinder Singh, Jagdish Sharma, Paul Chand, Deep Singh, Bhagwan Singh , Bhim Singh, Swarn Singh, Rashpal Sharma, Mohan Sharma, Pritam Singh and Parkash Singh were also present on the occasion.