Transfer Mahaldar in local branch: Durga Nagar residents

JAMMU: A meeting of Durga Nagar residents was held under the chairmanship of Roshan Lal Raina, President of the committee and was attended by C.L Zutshi, Badri Nath, Nana Ji and members from adjoining areas including Roop Nagar, Suri Vihar, Laxmipuram, Chinore, Roopnagar were present.

In the meeting, members expressed gratitude to the Chairman J&K Bank for attaching an employee Vinod Mahaldar in Roopnagar Branch of bank on health grounds.

“Now he has recovered and people from surrounding areas want him to be posted in Durga Nagar Branch as people liked his dealing with customers. He has established the branch in Durga Nagar and people withdrew their accounts from other banks and opened accounts in Durga Nagar Branch of JK Bank” members said.

Meeting also pleaded to Chairman J&K Bank to establish ATM in Durga Nagar Sector as it is a long pending demand of the people.