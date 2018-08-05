Training under Nai Roshani Scheme concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The six-day training programme for minority and rural women organised by the Destitute And Handicapped Welfare Association (DAHWA) concluded here on Saturday.

The training programme was organised under Nai Roshani Scheme of Union Ministry for Minority Affairs for Leadership Development of Minority Women in which cheques were also distributed among the beneficiaries.

The resource persons educated the trainees on different topics like leadership, educational empowerment, health and hygiene, Swachh Bharat, financial system, life skills, legal rights, digital literacy and advocacy through the printed literature and audio-visuals.

The trainees were also given lectures by the experts of various government departments on their respective schemes. Besides, the camp witnessed lectures by departmental experts from Social Welfare, Agriculture, Horticulture and allied departments.

Tehsildar, Ved Prakash, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, distributed cheques as stipend among the trainees. He exhorted upon them to optimally utilize this training for their socio-economic empowerment.

DAHWA Chairman S.S Sumbria expressed gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Ravinder Kumar for his cooperation and support in successful implementation of this training programme. He hoped that the district administration would continue its support to the organization in effective implementation of such programmes.

The trainees were provided literature kits containing training modules prescribed by the ministry besides were also served lunch during the six-day training programme.

The resource persons who conducted the training were Geeta Devi and Devi while Ayushi Billawaria was the Batch Coordinator.