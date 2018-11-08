Training schedule for Leh polling staff issued

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: For the upcoming Panchayat elections in Leh District, the District Panchayat Election Officer Leh Avny Lavasa on Thursday issued training schedule for the staff and polling parties.

As per the order, the government employees working in Leh and Kharu Tehsils are directed to attend the training program on 10th November at Sindhu Sanskrit Kendra, Leh at 10.30 am to 01.30 pm.

The employees working in Nyoma, Khaltsi, Saspol, Nobra Sumoor, Diskit and Durbuk tehsils are directed to attend the election training on 10th November from 2.00 am to 5.00 pm at Sindhu Sanskrit Kendra, Leh.

The second and final training for the employees of Leh and Kharutehsils shall be held on 12th November 2018 at Sindhu Sanskrit Kendra from 10.30 am to 01.30 pm. Likewise, the final election training for the employees working in Nyoma, Khaltsi, Saspol, Nobra Sumoor, Diskit and Durbuk tehsils is also scheduled on 12th November 2018 from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm at Sindhu Sanskrit Kendra, Leh.

The Deputy Commissioner further directed all the Heads of Department to ensure the participation of all the male employees under their respective control to attend the training program as per the schedule.

The District level master trainers shall conduct the election training.