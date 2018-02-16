Training programme under PMEGP concludes

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: The ten-day training programme organised under Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme by J&K Bank RSETI (Rural Self-Employment Training Institute) concluded here on Thursday in which 68 men and women of the district participated.

Director RSETI, Sukhbir Singh said that the mission of institute is to train the youth and create a culture of self-employment by conducting such training programmes on regular basis.

ADDC Poonch, Abdul Hamid was the Chief Guest, who asked the trained entrepreneurs to take full advantage of this training programme and set up their own economically viable units for which ample economic assistance is being provided by the financial institutions.

ADDC distributed Entrepreneur Development Certificates (EDP) of participation among the trainees.

Others present on the occasion were Cluster Head Rafiq Ahmed Mattoo, LDM, D.K. Bali, Functional Manager DIC Poonch, Shakeel Ahmed besides others.