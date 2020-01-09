Training programme on vegetable nursery management culminates

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR: Special Training Programme on vegetable nursery management and cultivation was organised at SBI RSETI Samba (Vijaypur) under the Chairmanship of Director SBI RSETI samba Bikramjit Singh from December 27, 2019 to January 7, 2020 for SC/ST Category / Candidates under National SC/ST HUB (NSSH) Scheme. Thirty Three participants including women attended the training programme Deputy Project Director National Mission on Agricultural Extension and Technology (NMAET), Ashok Gupta was deputed as the Guest Faculty to deliver technologies and aware the participants about Vegetable Nursery Management and Cultivation.

During the Training Programme he aware the participants about organic based technologies and ill effects of fertilizer and insecticide / pesticides in Vegetable Crops. He advised the trainees to adopt diversified farming for double farming income. He further deliver technology on waste decomposer solution for quick compositing of cow dung, Vermicompost, Vermiwash, Jiva Amrit, Sagarika and application of Bio -pesticide Trichoderma in farm yard Manure should be applied as organic based technologies in their respective Vegetable fields. He also aware the participants regarding crop varities ( session vise), seed treatment, soil treatment in summer and winter vegetable crops and gave the concept of Nursery Management in seasonal vegetable crops.

A field visit was also organized during the training programme at village Kralian and Rampur where concept of protective cultivation and nursery management was given to the participants. Trainees were also taken in other fields where farmer has grown Exotic vegetables Broccli and Letucce. Participants also interact with farmers of flower grown area. Literature was also provided to the participants during the training programme .

EDP Training / Awareness was also given to the trainees by the faculty members of SBI RSETI Samba. Regarding Motivation. Effective Communication , Market management, Time management, Financial management and Loan schemes during training Programme.