Training programme on Kashmiri language starts

SRINAGAR: A training program of Kashmiri language for Key resource persons on Monday commenced in SIE Srinagar Kashmir.
The experts from all the districts of the valley participated in the program.
The training program was inaugurated by DSEK Dr. G. N Itoo. He said that Kashmiri language being the mother tongue of valley should be given due importance and informed that this language will be part of syllabus at secondary level in the future.
This training program will run in a cascade mode first at the State level and subsequently at the district level.
In his welcome address Joint director trainings Mehboob Hussain apprised the participants that SIE has been working tirelessly to impart trainings in all subjects but now onwards Kashmiri will be part of the training programmes.
He urged that Kashmiri language due to some reasons had not been given the status, it should have been but it is high time that it ought to be taught at every level and every teacher has to shoulder the responsibility of promoting it.
