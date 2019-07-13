Training programme on ‘Cyber Intelligence & Surveillance’ culminates

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: With a view to increase working capabilities of officials posted in cyber labs and ESU units of Jammu zone, the five-day training programme organised by Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu concluded here on Friday.

On the occasion, Cyber Expert and Director Blaktronics Investigation Labs, Ishaan Sinha was the Resource Person, who not only taught basic aspects of cyber policing but also touched basic tricks to act smartly, while dealing with cyber frauds. Bank frauds, hacking, spoofing, identity theft and all other cyber related crimes were discussed at length and their practical demonstrations were also given by the instructor.

IGP Jammu Zone, M K Sinha was the Chief Guest, who emphasized on the importance of knowledge and its implementation in tracking cyber crime. He told the gathering that people have high expectations from Police in terms of tracking cyber cases and all Policemen, irrespective of their rank, should possess basic cyber investigative skills. He asked the participants to apply all the techniques learnt during the course for solving cyber cases, they are investigating. The power of cyber tools can be used for decoding puzzle of cyber frauds, he reiterated.

In the end, the officials were awarded ‘Certificates of Participation’ and ‘Commendation Certificates’ for securing first, second and third positions in the course. The proceedings of the programme were carried out by the course coordinator, Sandeep Mehta, SSP Operations Jammu.