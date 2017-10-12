Training programme on ‘Clean India Mission’ gets underway

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development conducted three-day training programme on ‘Clean India Mission’ from October 11 to 13, 2017.

In the second day of training programme, Dr Zaffar Iqbal, Expert, Solid Liquid Resource Management, Jammu, was the resource person.

Dr Zaffar Iqbal in his address, laid emphasis that how the household waste can be managed sustainably by the society itself which is only possible with the involvement of community.

Later, Dr Sunita Zalpuri Prof and Head, Centre for Good Governance and Administrative Reforms IMPARD, Jammu, along with the participants visited J and K’s first Solid Liquid Resources Management Pilot Project at Chak Lal, Bishnah, which has been established by District Administration and Rural Development Department Jammu.

Dr Iqbal showed how the garbage of the household both organic and in-organic can be segregated and packed. He further explained practically how it can be composted by different methods.