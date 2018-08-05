Training programme on agri-financing concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Five-day Agri-Financing training programme concluded here on Saturday at Staff Training College, J&K Grameen Bank.

It was the first ever residential training programme conducted by College of Agriculture Banking (CAB), Reserve Bank of India, Pune in the bank. J&K Grameen Bank is the only bank amongst RRBs in the north zone where the customized on- site training was provided. About 30 officers of the bank from all across the State attended the said programme.

During the valedictory ceremony, Chairman J&K Grameen Bank, Janak Raj Angural expressed his gratitude towards the faculty of CAB, RBI for choosing JKGB for the on-site training programme in the north zone.

General Manager J&K Grameen Bank, Romesh Vaid appreciated the initiative of CAB of on-site training due to which a vast number of officers of the bank were benefitted.

Pankaj Setiya, DGM, CAB, RBI Pune emphasized the importance of such training programmes in assessing the skills and aptitude of the officers.

During the valedictory session, the officers namely Amit Laira, Lalit Hans, M.L Bhat and Abhishek Gupta had an exchange of ideas with the faculty of CAB and requested them to organise more such training programmes in future as well.

Senior Manager, HRDD, JKGB, K.L Sharma presented vote of thanks.