Training programme for Sarpanchs commences

State times news

UDHAMPUR: A one day training cum capacity building programme on GPDP and Mission Antyodaya for Sarpanchs was organized by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department here this morning.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion. As many as, 236 Sarpanchs and Chairman BDCs of all panchayats and Blocks of the district participated in the training programme. While addressing the gathering, the ADC said that such training programmes would go a long way in building capacities of the elected representative and help them to perform their roles and responsibilities effectively. He said that funds, functions and functionaries have already been transferred to the PRIs and now they have to put in their best to harness the benefits of government schemes.

Among others, Assistant Commissioner Development, Mushtaq Choudhary, District Information Officer, Er Sajad Bashir Somberia, BDOs and other officers and officials of concerned departments were present.