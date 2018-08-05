Training programme for PLVs concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS
BARAMULLA: The three-day long training programme for Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) concluded at District Court Complex Baramulla, here on Sunday.
The programme was organised by District Legal Services Authority Baramulla wherein Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla Rajesh Shikri was the Chief Guest at the valedictory function.
The main objective of the training programme was to sensitise PLVs about their responsibilities in discharging their professional duties.
Para Legal Volunteers from across the district, officers from judiciary and civil administration were present on the occasion.
On the occasion, the Principal District and Sessions Judge highlighted the importance of legal aid clinics, Lok Adalats, and PLVs as a bridge between the judiciary and people, especially poor and marginalised sections.
He asked the PLVs to work with added dedication and ensure resolution of pending and pre-litigation disputes within shortest possible time.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I am now looking for every opportunity to find joy: Sonali Bendre
They bring uniqueness to every film: Anil Kapoor on re-uniting with Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 05tH –– 11TH AUGUST 2018
Alex Parrish cracked door open for women of colour, says Priyanka as she bids adieu to ‘Quantico’
Excited about ‘Sarfarosh 2’: John Abraham
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper