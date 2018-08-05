Training programme for PLVs concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

BARAMULLA: The three-day long training programme for Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) concluded at District Court Complex Baramulla, here on Sunday.

The programme was organised by District Legal Services Authority Baramulla wherein Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla Rajesh Shikri was the Chief Guest at the valedictory function.

The main objective of the training programme was to sensitise PLVs about their responsibilities in discharging their professional duties.

Para Legal Volunteers from across the district, officers from judiciary and civil administration were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the Principal District and Sessions Judge highlighted the importance of legal aid clinics, Lok Adalats, and PLVs as a bridge between the judiciary and people, especially poor and marginalised sections.

He asked the PLVs to work with added dedication and ensure resolution of pending and pre-litigation disputes within shortest possible time.