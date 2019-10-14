Training programme for plant doctors concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The six day-long Training Programme for Plant Doctors concluded here on Monday with distribution of certificates among the 24 Trainee Plant Doctors by Joint Director Agriculture (Extension) Jammu, B. K. Zutshi.

The training programme was organized by the Department of Agriculture in collaboration with Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI) under Plant wise Programme with effect from 9th to 14th of October, 2019.

Inderjeet Singh, Subject Matter Specialist (RL) Jammu besides other concerned were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Zutshi said that there is need to widen the scope of E-Plant Clinics to uncovered districts of Jammu Division to mitigate the insect pests, diseases and deficiency problems of various agricultural crops. He impressed upon the officers of the department and CABI to educate the farmers regarding adverse effects of indiscriminate use of pesticides and their residual effect.

He asked the Plant Doctors to keep them technically updated and work towards uplifting the financial status of farmers through diversification in farming. The alternative Second line back-up of Plant Doctors has been formed through this training to achieve the objectives of this programme, he added.

Earlier, while presenting preview of PLANTWISE programme, Ganeshamoorthy Rajenderan, Country Co-ordinator CABI, briefed about the programme and said that CABI is working among the small and marginal farmers in the 40 member countries including India for food security on the principal “To Loose Less & Feed More. He informed that about 24 new officers have been trained as Plant Doctors as part of this capacity building programme.

Sushil Kumar, SMS (SDL) and Arun Khajuria In-charge Plant Health Clinic Jammu participated in the programme as Resource Persons for conduct of weeklong Brain Storming Training sessions covering training on Module I (Diagnosis) and Module II (Recommendations).The interaction and feedback, Plant Doctor’s self assessment, problem diagnosis, live sample identification etc were also the part of training programme.

S. K. Dhawan, Agriculture Chemist, Jammu presented an overview of different activities undertaken by 24 existing Plant Clinics in five districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Udhampur.