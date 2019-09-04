Training prog on 6th Minor Irrigation, 1st Water Bodies Census held at Kargil

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: A training programme on 6th Minor Irrigation Census and first Census of Water Bodies was held here on Tuesday.

Director Planning Financial Commissioner Revenue Z.A Banday, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, GQs and Patwaris of Kargil, Drass, Tai Suru, Sankoo, Shakar Chiktan, Shargole and Zanskar besides other officials and trainers attended the training programme.

On the occasion, detailed information was imparted to the participants about the methodology adopted for the census, statistical instruments like schedules, instruction manual, concepts and definitions etc besides necessary clarifications were also given. The trainers informed that the 6th Minor Irrigation Census with reference to the year 2017-18 is being taken up to build a sound and reliable database on the minor irrigation sector. The data will be used for estimating the availability of ground water and formulation of realistic plan for water resources development.

In the case of 6th Minor Irrigation Census, the participants were informed that it is proposed to use the traditional methodology i.e. canvass paper based schedules for capturing the village level data and the minor irrigation scheme data from the rural areas. For the census of water bodies, schedules of water bodies will be canvassed both for rural and urban areas. Smart phones to capture latitude and longitude and photograph of water bodies shall be used in the census of water bodies.

The data entry would be done on the online portal developed by NIC only after thorough scrutiny of schedules.

The overall quality of field work is to be monitored by the Tehsildars who to ensure the correctness of data will conduct frequent site visits of the schemes and check the entries made by the primary enumerators.

The blank schedules along with the instruction manuals were also distributed among the trainees on the occasion.