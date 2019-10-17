Training on PPC, GPDP held

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Training-cum-Refresher course on Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), Mission Antyodaya Survey-2019 and PPCs for block level officers of line departments was held here on Thursday.

Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Imam Din presided over the Training cum Refresher course.

ACD Doda Akhter Hussain Qazi, DPO Doda Mohd Idrees lone, besides Block Officers of line departments, BDOs attended the training programme.

Threadbare discussions were also held on various parameters of Mission Antodaya, Peoples Plan Campaign, Role of Ward Majlis (Ward Sabha) & Halqa Majlis (Gram Sabha) in preparation of GPDP and implementation and Monitoring of GPDP.

The ADDC said that the main aim of organising this training programme is to sensitise the Block officers of line department about the PPC, GPDP and Mission Antyodaya Survey 2019 and asked the participants to get fully acquainted.

He added that the Mission Antyodaya Survey is done co- terminus with the People’s Plan Campaign (PPC) and this is to improve accountability and outcomes of large pool of resources spent, under different schemes, for the sustainable and inclusive growth and development of rural areas. He further briefed the participants about Gram Sabha and Ward Sabha to be held for the preparation of Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).