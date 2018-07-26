Training on finger prints in police investigation imparted

Share Share 0 Share 0

SAMBA: District Police conducted training programme for preparing/lifting of finger print slips at District Police Lines Samba under the overall guidance of Bhim Sen Tuti, DIG of Police, JKS Range, Jammu and under the direct supervision of Anil Magotra, SSP Samba in which all the supervisory Officers /SHOs/IOs of District Samba participated.

SSP Samba highlighted the importance of training on finger prints in police investigation. During the course of training programme the Resource Person cum Co-ordinator of the workshop Inspr. Gurnam Singh Choudhary sensitised all the participants about the importance of finger print evidence in investigation of cases.

The resource person had apprised participant officers about the different types of finger prints, uses of fingerprints in Police investigations, preparation of 10 digit finger print slips, causes of poor quality of impression, material used in lifting finger print, methods for lifting finger prints from different types of surfaces, etc.

The different types of case studies were also discussed during the workshop and the co-ordinator and team of FSL Jammu ably responded to the queries raised by the participant officers. At the end of the training Programme, a demonstration on preparation/ lifting of finger prints was presented before the participants followed by hands on practice by the participants. The training workshop was concluded with a vote of thanks by the Addl. SP Samba.