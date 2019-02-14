Training on EVM, VVPAT imparted

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A training programme regarding Electronic Voter Machine and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) was conducted here today by the Master Trainers. Joint Commissioner JMC Pardeep Singh and Secretary, JMC, Sunaina Sharma, and other concerned officers were present on the occasion. During the training, the Print and Electronic media persons and Officials of Jammu Municipal Corporation were made aware about the use and significance of VVPAT which shall be used during upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Among others, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Prem Singh, Chief Accounts Officer, Joginder Sharma, Revenue Officers, Election Naib Tehsildar (Election) and concerned officials of Election Wing of JMC attended the programme.
