Training on 7th Economic Census conducted

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: District Development Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav on Saturday inaugurated one day “District Level Training of Trainers” (DLTOT) workshop for the 7th Economic Census here.

The workshop was organised by the CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, Department of Planning, Development, & Monitoring Department, National Sample Survey Office, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) at Panchayat Bhawan.

The objective of the training was to impart training to Master trainers engaged in Seventh Economic Census during which the participants were trained on he key concepts and definitions, processes, digital platform and application to be used for the enumeration (data capture and supervision) in the field.

It was informed that the 7th Economic Census -2019 is being conducted by MOSPI to provide disaggregated information on various operational and structural aspects of all establishments in the country. A comprehensive training strategy has been evolved to impart training to trainers engaged in the 7th Economic Census.

MoSPI has partnered with Common Service Centres, CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as the implementing agency for 7th EC. An IT based digital platform for data capture, validation, report generation and dissemination will be used in this Economic Census. The results of the exercise will be made available after verification and validation of the fieldwork.