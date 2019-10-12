Training of Trainers course on drug abuse concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The two day Training of Trainers (TOT), a first of its kind course on Substance Use Prevention in School settings and for Police functionaries, concluded here on Friday with brain storming sessions held on the subject.

“Focus on working out multi-pronged strategies based on the experience and expertise gained in this innovative training programme to rid the society of the alarming threat of Drug Abuse”, Deputy Commissioner, Sushma Chauhan asked the participants while addressing at the valedictory function of the training programme.

The training was organized by the district administration in collaboration with National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) as part of National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) of NISD- Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

As many as, 35 teachers from government schools and 50 Police functionaries of different ranks including Inspectors, SHOs and In-charges of Police stations of the district participated in the programme. Deputy Commissioner said that the aim of this programme was to create awareness among teachers and police officers regarding the Substance Abuse as its magnitude is increasing day by day. She emphasized the need of adopting professional approach with greater efforts to raise awareness regarding the dangerous effects of Substance Use in a sustained and result- oriented manner.

DC exhorted upon the participants to repeat and conduct exercises, which they have done in the training programme, in schools to chalk out road map for next four months ahead regarding Substance Use Prevention.

Chauhan asked the Police organization to make efforts towards developing a community based system for prevention of Drug abuse with active involvement of all stake-holders and social voluntary organizations. She assured all possible help from district administration in redeeming the sufferings of drug addicts through effective strategies and policies to prevent trapping of youth in the web of drug abuse. She appreciated the efforts of NISD for taking such initiatives to orient and equip the teachers for such kind of skills so that they can work at the prevention level.

Addressing the gathering, SSP Jammu, Tejinder Singh highlighted the impact of drug abuse in the society that results in accidents, domestic violence, crime, drug deaths, and many other social ills. He also shared his vision and experience towards containing the abuse of Drugs. He said that it is high time for all sections of the society to get united and pledge to make Jammu a drug free district.

Director NISD, Dr Veerindra Mishra and other senior functionaries of police and civil administration were present on the occasion. A training module separately for school setting and police functionaries was introduced and sessions related to relevant topics on Substance use prevention was carried out during the training programme.

In the two-day programme, subject experts and resource persons including Manager NAPDDR, Dr Sijo George, Project Assistant Anamika Rai, Director RRTC, Vijay Kumar and Durgesh Nandan, SLSA Jyoti Sharma and Chairman, Team Jammu Zorawar Singh Jamwal were invited to deliver talks to the participants on various issues related to drug abuse prevention in the society.

The participants for TOT Substance Use in School settings were sensitized on various topics including consequences of drug use, teaching life skills, preparing adolescence to say No to Drugs and helping adolescence to find healthy alternatives against drugs.

Meanwhile, the Police functionaries were introduced to various concepts related to drug use and disorders besides magnitude of the menace. Sessions on dealing addicts: viewing in a social justice perspectives, legal acts and drug control agencies, tackling within the police community, role and responsibility of the police functionaries to deal with substance use prevention were conducted.

The NISD sought feedback from the participants for further streamlining the quality of the training programme.