Training of ISM doctors under Ayushman Bharat concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The training programme on integration of AYUSH under Ayushman Bharat comprising of comprehensive primary healthcare through Health and Wellness Centres concluded on Wednesday.

Organised by the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine J&K, the training was imparted to ISM Medical Officers serving in Health and Wellness Centres.

At the valedictory event, Director Indian Systems of Medicine J&K Dr. Mohan Singh advised the Medical Officers to work with zeal and enthusiasm for uplift of AYUSH system of medicine.

Dr. Anil Kant Gupta, Dr. Taran Singh Medical Superintendent Govt. Ayurvedic Hospital Jammu and Nodal officer HWC Jammu Division Dr. Vikram Singh Jamwal were also present.

The certificates among the trainees were given by the Director ISM, J&K.

Dr Rajesh Gupta, Dr Dharminder Kumar, Dr.Manjit Singh, Dr Chetan Singh, Dr.Shaily Jalan and Dr Sandeep Charak were resource persons for the training programme.