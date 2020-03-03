Training held on usage of social media

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Excise & Taxation Training Institute, Nagrota on Monday conducted a training programme for Commercial Tax officials on usage of social media.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahnaz Akhter, Principal Excise and Taxation Training Institute, said that an official should adhere to policy guidelines and avoid misuse of social media platforms. She also said that Excise and Taxation Department initiated this move to sensitize all its officials about social media usage and make them aware of the security threat posed by anti-social elements.

Mohammad Arif, Excise Inspector, the Guest Lecturer, deliberated upon Jammu and Kashmir Employees Conduct Rules 1971 vis a vis recently issued policy guidelines. It is pertinent to mention here that J&K Government has amended the employees conduct rules to ensure that government servant do not misuse social media platforms.