Training for Scout Masters & Guide Captains begins

UDHAMPUR: A week-long basic training course for Scout Masters, Guide Captains, organised by J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides for Teachers, commenced on Monday here at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Adarsh Colony, Udhampur.
Around 50 Scout Masters and 14 Guide Captains hailing from different educational zones of district Udhampur participated in the course.
District Information Officer, Udhampur, Er Sajad Bashir Somberia, who was also the Chief Guest, interacted with the participants and encouraged them to make a positive contribution to the society.
He appreciated the Scouts and Guides movement for playing a pivotal role in shaping the character of the students by providing a platform to learn through experience, team work and humanity. Earlier, District Secretary, Bharat Scouts & Guides, Udhampur Balwan Singh presented welcome address and read out the report of the course.
Principal, Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Sanjay Singh, State Training Commissioner, BS&G, Yasin Sheikh besides trainees and staff members were present on the occasion.
