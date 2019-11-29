Training for paramedical staff, students, faculty in Clinical Biochemical Technologies concludes

State Times News

DODA: Five day “Customized Training Program for Paramedical staff, students, faculty in Clinical Biochemical technologies” conducted in the department of Biochemistry, concluded here today.

The event covered training on basic and advanced biochemical tools which would help the trainees in their professional up-lift and establishment of “high end labs” in the district.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by faculty members and participants of the training program. Dr. Showkat Ahmad Bhat (Assistant professor), Organizing Secretary gave a brief note on the activities undertaken during the training program. Besides, financial assistance by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was highly appreciated and acknowledged and momentous/certificates were distributed among the speakers and participants.