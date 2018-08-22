Training camp under Nai Roshani concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: The six-day training programme for minority/rural women, organised at Loundan village, in Udhampur District under Nai Roshani scheme of Union Ministry for Minority Affairs for Leadership Development of Minority Women, concluded on Wednesday.

During the training camp, being organised by Destitute And Handicapped Welfare Association (DAHWA), the resource persons educated the trainees on different topics like Leadership, Educational Empowerment, Health and Hygiene, Swachh Bharat, Financial System, Life Skills, Legal Rights, Digital Literacy and Advocacy through the printed literature and audio-visuals. The trainees were also given lectures by the experts of various government departments on their respective schemes. Besides, the camp witnessed lectures by departmental experts from Social Welfare, agriculture, Horticulture and allied departments.

ACD Udhampur, Noor Alam, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, educated the trainees about various government schemes meant for socio-economic emancipation of womenfolk and exhorted upon them to optimally utilise these schemes for good of their community and themselves as well. He distributed cheques, as stipend, among the trainees.

The ACD complimented DAHWA for their hard efforts in successful implementation of this women oriented scheme and stressed on the need of organising more such camps which are of paramount importance for empowerment of under privileged women. He, on the spot, issued instructions to the concerned officials for redressal of several issues raised by the trained women.

DAHWA Chairman, S.S Sumbria, expressed gratitude to the district administration especially Deputy Commissioner Ravinder Kumar for his cooperation and support in successful implementation of this training programme.

The trainees were provided literature kits containing training modules prescribed by the ministry besides were also served lunch during the 6-day training programme. The Resource Persons who conducted the training were Geeta Devi and Neelam Devi while Ayushi Billawaria was the batch Coordinator.