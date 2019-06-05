Train services to remain suspended on Eid-ul-Fitr in Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Train services in Kashmir Valley will remain suspended tomorrow on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and the day after, railway authorities said on Tuesday.

An official said the service would remain suspended on June 5 and 6 between Banihal and Baramulla.

“Due to apprehension, threat of damage to railway property and assets, in view of past incidents during Eid-ul-Fitr 2018, train services shall be suspended on June 5 and 6,” reads a statement.