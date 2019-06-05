Train services to remain suspended on Eid-ul-Fitr in Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Train services in Kashmir Valley will remain suspended tomorrow on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and the day after, railway authorities said on Tuesday. An official said the service would remain suspended on June 5 and 6 between Banihal and Baramulla. “Due to apprehension, threat of damage to railway property and assets, in view of past incidents during Eid-ul-Fitr 2018, train services shall be suspended on June 5 and 6,” reads a statement.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Simple eye test may help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease
Shooting ‘Sooryavanshi’ in Bangkok extra special: Akshay Kumar
Charlize Theron to be honoured with 2019 American Cinematheque award
Actor-singer Ruma Guha Thakurta no more
Children worst sufferer of smoking: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper