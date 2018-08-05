Train services suspended in Kashmir Valley in view of strike

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Train services have been suspended in Kashmir Valley for today and tomorrow in view of a strike called by separatists, a senior railway official said today.

Life in Kashmir has been disrupted today due to a complete shutdown called by separatists against the legal challenge in the Supreme Court on the validity of Article 35-A, which bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir from acquiring any immovable property in the state.

The official said there are apprehensions of law and order problem in the valley, hence train service will remain suspended for two days on August 5 and 6. (TPI)