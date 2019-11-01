Train services hit in Sealdah-Bongaon section due to mechanical fault

Kolkata: Train services in the Sealdah- Bongaon section were affected for over an hour on Friday morning owing to a mechanical fault, causing cancellation of three EMU locals and delayed movement of several others, an Eastern Railway official said here.
Train movement between Duttapukur and Bongaon was stopped in the section from 4.35 am to 5.45 am due to the fault in the up line.
The fault was rectified “on war footing” and services were resumed at 5.45 am, the official said.
Three Sealdah-Bongaon locals were cancelled and 10 other EMU trains suffered delays owing to the snag.
Two pairs of passenger special trains were run between Sealdah and Duttapukur stations during the period of disruption in service, he said. (PTI)
