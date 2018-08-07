Tragedy averted near NH; JeM terrorist held

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: A major tragedy was averted on Monday when the police recovered a 25-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near a national highway and arrested a person, owing allegiance to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group, in south Kashmir, officials said.
The accused was identified as 22-year-old Muzamil Ahmad Dar hailing from Tral area of south Kashmir, they said. He was arrested from the Anantnag district, they said.
The IED was recovered from a field, barely a few hundred metres from the national highway at Sangam in district Bijbehara of south Kashmir, police said.
The annual Amarnath yatra passes through this area besides routine convoys of the Army and paramilitary forces.
Besides the IED, police recovered mobile phones, a 12-Volt battery, safety fuse wire, cordex wire, safety fuse, black explosive, white explosive and circuit wire, which is required in fabrication of IEDs, police said.
The accused person was allegedly in touch with other JeM terrorists and they were planning attacks, they said.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Meghna Gulzar, Phantom Films developing original series on Rakesh Maria
I am now looking for every opportunity to find joy: Sonali Bendre
They bring uniqueness to every film: Anil Kapoor on re-uniting with Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 05tH –– 11TH AUGUST 2018
Alex Parrish cracked door open for women of colour, says Priyanka as she bids adieu to ‘Quantico’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper