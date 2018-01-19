Tragedy averted, IED defused in Doda

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detected and defused in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said here on Thursday.

The IED weighing around 10-12 kg was detected on Doda- Bharat Road at Punda, 10 km from the Doda district headquarters, a police officer said.

On receiving the information, a police team comprising on SP Ops Doda Ravinderpal Singh, Additional SP Doda Vinnay Kumar Kullar and Dy SP Hqrs Doda Iftkhar Ahmed, SHO Doda Inspector Manjeet Singh along with bomb disposal squad was called and they defused the IED safely, he said, adding the IED was kept on the road side. A major tragedy has been averted by the

timely diffusion of the IED, he added.

The whole operation was supervised by the SSP Doda Sh Mohammad Shabir.