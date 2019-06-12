Tragedy averted as major fire breaks out in timber yard

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A massive fire broke out at a timber yard near Toph Pull on Akhnoor Road in the outskirts of Jammu city during early morning on Tuesday.

According to report, ten fire tenders took more than nine hours to contain the blaze which also spread to adjoining localities forcing people to vacate their houses for safety.

With the efforts of a joint team of the Fire and Emergency Services, the civilian administration, the District Police Jammu led by SHO Nowabad – Insp Bimal Indu, IC PP Talab Tilloo – SI Anil Sharma and Incharge IC PP Canal, SI Zaheer Manhas, and the public of the area, the fire was prevented from spreading to the adjoining locality, thereby preventing any loss of life.