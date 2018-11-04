TRAFIC JAMS

Share Share 0 Share 0

The Darbar is in Jammu and will remain for six months. But the situation on the roads as far as traffic is concerned has gone from bad to worst with traffic held up at many places resulting in people spending more time in jams rather than commuting and at this time adding to chaos is the last minute finishing touch being given to the roads, dividers and roundabouts. It looks as if some festive season is on and this annual surface touch-up comes at a time when the State Government has decided to adopt austerity measures. This is the situation which every day everyone is facing. The presence of Sarkar can be felt in the city roads which once used to be more of a parking lot with vehicles parked at random and haphazard way today these roads give a clean look with vehicles systematically parked with enough space for the traffic to pass smoothly. The population of vehicles has also gone up but the roads and other infrastructures have not expanded resultantly into traffic jams becoming a daily affair. Even the residents of the city too have become used to such bottlenecks. What government should do is along with developing of multi-lane circular roads it should divert heavy vehicles from city roads to outer ones which can help in decongestion and less traffic jams. The worst affected are the people who are in emergency situation. The rush on the roads is going to increase and the way traffic remains still on the roads the situation looks more worsening. If Sarkar fails to take evasive steps it will be difficult to use roads at least for a few days now onwards. There is an urgent need for better traffic management with people’s involvement to clear the encroachments and allowing more space for the traffic and the commuters .