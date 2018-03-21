Traffic violators including VIPs won’t go unpunished: IGP Basant

Share Share 0 Share 0

‘Ensure seats for women passengers’

SRINAGAR: Accepting the existence of VIP culture in India, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Traffic, Basant Rath on Tuesday said that the traffic rules violators including the VIPs won’t go unpunished.

Talking to media persons in Srinagar, IGP Basant said, “everybody including the VIPs must follow the traffic rules. I won’t tolerate the traffic rules violation at all.”

Asked about the allegations regarding traffic signals being put on blinker mode during VIP movement, the IGP said, “We have put an end to such kind of system in Jammu but keeping in view of the security situation in Srinagar, I won’t take any step which would end up by creating problems to IGP Kashmir.”

He said that such things can’t be avoided in view of the security status of Srinagar but the violation of norms won’t be tolerated at all.

Referring to query about the less number of traffic cops, IGP Basant said that the issue has been already raised and the number of cops will be enhanced by 25 per cent shortly.

Admitting that there is mismanagement in traffic, IGP told reporters that it would take time to control such kind of mismanagement. “The female passengers who could be seen standing in the busses due to the overloading won’t be tolerated. It stands my responsibility to ensure seats for the female passengers in mini buses but the people have to cooperate in this regard.”

He said that the police can’t change the ground situation without the cooperation of the masses. “Whatever is happening can’t be changed in one go but it would take time,” he said.

Referring to query about his priorities, Basant Rath said, “I have three priorities that include to curb the overloading, ensure seats for female passengers and to make traffic cops accountable.”

The Inspector General of Police further said that the social media has a pivotal role in streaming the traffic. “I believe that the social media is a platform that needs to be taken seriously. It has a power. I am on social media to keep vigil on the sufferings of commuters and the things happening on the roads. I get knowledgeable about various developments on social media. The social media would help a cop to become a better policeman.”

“Downtown will be important for me because people reside there. My focus would remain in those areas where people reside,” Rath said.