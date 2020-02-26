Traffic suspended on NH for 3 hours

STATE TIMES NEWS

Banihal/Jammu: A suspicious bag was found on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Tuesday, following which traffic was suspended for three hours in Ramban district, officials said.

The bag, which contained a few liquor bottles, was spotted by people in an area in the district’s Chareel belt and they informed the army and police about it, they said.

Security forces cordoned off the area and traffic was suspended, the officials said, adding that traffic was restored on the highway after three hours.