Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar NH; Heavy rains lash region, triggers landslide in Ramban-Banihal sector

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended on Saturday evening after heavy rains triggered a landslide in the Ramban-Banihal sector, officials said.

A landslide occurred at Maroog, near Ramban, blocking the arterial road, the only all-weather link between Kashmir and rest of the country, a traffic department official said.

He said heavy rains lashed major parts of the highway but the movement of traffic remained unaffected during most of the day.

While traffic movement was allowed from Jammu to Srinagar this morning, the official said a decision to allow plying of vehicles from Srinagar to Jammu would be taken tomorrow depending on the improvement in weather and road clearance operations. Meawnhile, Gulmarg resort and other areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Saturday, while the plains were lashed by rains while authorities issued a low danger avalanche warning for high-altitude areas in the state, including the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, and advised people to take precautionary measures.

The wet-spell is likely to continue till Sunday, an official of the Meteorological (MeT) Department said here. He said about half-an-inch of snowfall was recorded in the resort till 8:30 am. The official said while there are reports of snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir as well, the plains of the Valley were lashed by rains.

The plains across the Valley have received rainfall, which was going on till last reports came in, he said. The official said there is likelihood of snowfall at widespread places in the higher reaches of Kashmir, while the plains would witness rainfall.

There is also a possibility of light rain, in plains, or snowfall, in higher reaches, at scattered places in Kashmir tomorrow, the official said.

On the basis of information received from Snow & Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), low danger avalanche warning has been issued for various high-altitude areas, an official spokesman said.

The warning has been issued for Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian-Z Gali and Kargil and Leh Districts, Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar, Kulgam, Badgam, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal Kargil and Bandipora-Kanzalwan-Gurez sector and the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for the next 24 hours, he said.

The warning has also been issued for Kargil and Leh in Ladakh region, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Udhampur in Jammu region, the spokesman said.

He said the people living in these areas have been advised by the disaster management authority to take precautionary measures.

In view of the inclement weather forecast, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, convened a meeting with heads of different departments to review the preparedness to deal with inclement weather situation in the district.

Senior officers from Mechanical Engineering, Public Works, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, PDD, Irrigation and Flood Control, PHE, Fire and Emergency Services and UEED attended the meeting.

SE Mechanical Engineering informed the meeting that the department remains geared up throughout the period between November 15 and March 15, adding that 23 snowplows, including 13 for daytime snowing, remain placed on standby under the department’s contingency plan for the district.

Giving details of its preparedness for dealing with the inclement weather situation that might arise, Joint Commissioner SMC informed that the department has some 3800 men it mobilizes for snow clearance on pedestrian lanes across the Srinagar city, adding that 22 JCB machines, including 2 skid-steers, remain available to deal with exigencies.

The DC directed for ensuring that snow clearance machines are positioned at all critical spots and that these must be pressed into service as soon as snow starts to accumulate. He stressed on prioritizing snow-clearance from roads leading to important installations in the district. The SE R&B was asked to work in close coordination with the SMC as long as the weather situation lasts.

Dr Shah said water-logging as a result of snowfall or rains throws a major challenge in the district and that the concerned departments must be well-prepared to deal with it. He instructed for ensuring quick draining-out of water-logged areas including all interior roads and lanes.

The meeting was informed that all of 80 dewatering stations and 115 mobile pumping stations in the Srinagar city are operational and that all concerned personnel have been sensitized. JD F&ES said the department has also kept some of its pool of fire tenders and portable fire pumps available for water-logging exigencies in case there is a need.

Seeking details of stock position of essential commodities in the district, the DC was informed that the department has enough stocks available, including fuel for about a month and rice for about two months.

SE PDD informed the meeting that the department has a well-prepared contingency plan to deal with outages in the district. The DC stressed on earliest replacement of damaged infrastructure wherever required.

The DC directed all to be in a state of preparedness and responsive to any crisis thrown up by the inclement weather, instructing that all departments must strictly follow the standard operation procedure.

The meeting was further informed that all the departments have established control rooms for the general public to report their concerns.