Traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored after being suspended for over 10 hours owing to a landslide which struck the 270-km-long road in Udhampur district in the early hours of today, officials said.

The landslide occurred at Kheri Passi Morh at around 3.00 am, blocking the highway and leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, a traffic department official said.

After frenetic efforts, the landslide was cleared. The road was ready for traffic by afternoon, officials said.

They said police and traffic personnel had a tough time clearing the traffic jam and regulating traffic in the landslide area.

As per latest reports, stranded vehicles were finally allowed to move and traffic was moving smoothly on both sides of the road.

Earlier in the day, men and machinery were moved to the spot soon after the landslide blocked the strategically important road, which is the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with rest of the country.

A massive landslide in Ramban district had blocked the highway for two days on August 25 and 26. (PTI)