Traffic Police launches drive against auto-rickshaws

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: With growing complaints about auto-rickshaw drivers charging excess fare from tourists, commuters, pilgrims and are plying their vehicles without meters, the Traffic Police Srinagar launched a drive to contain the menace.

Al-Tahir Gillani, SSP Traffic City Srinagar had directed all subordinates to launch a special drive to ensure proper metering and no overcharging by auto-rickshaws plying within their respective jurisdictions.

“It has been observed that the auto-rickshaws across the Srinagar city continue to fleece passengers, particularly tourists by charging exorbitantly from them”, said ASP Traffic Sonam Dechen.

DySP (T) City North Srinagar, Mohammad Farooq Reshi along with DTIs Inspector Mushtaq Ahmed and Inspector Rajesh Thappa visited many places of City North and Challaned number of auto-rickshaws.

In South City Srinagar, DySP (T) Sajjad Ahmad along with DTI Residency Inspector Rakesh Kumar, SOs SI Altaf Ahmad, SI Zahoor Ahmad and SI Gh Mohi-Din also visited various places of city south and Challaned various auto-rickshaws for different offences under MV Act.

On the other hand, DySP (T) City West, Raies Ahmad along with DTI Batmaloo, Inspector Mohammad Bakir and SO SI Irfan laid down traffic Checking Nakas in their jurisdiction and prosecuted number of Auto-Rickshaws and other vehicles for different offences under MV Act/Rules.

The drive was directly monitored by IGP Traffic J&K, Alok Kumar.