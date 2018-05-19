Traffic Police issues advisory for today

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: In view of the visit of Prime Minister tomorrow, the Traffic Police City Srinagar has formulated route plan. As per the traffic plan, no traffic shall be allowed to ply from Badyari Chowk to Nishat via Boulevard and similarly no traffic shall be allowed to ply from Ram Munshi Bagh towards Grand Palace and Nishat via Gupkar. Commuters travelling from Harwan, Shalimar, Nishat and adjacent areas towards Lal Chowk are requested to travel via Foreshore Road & Hazratbal. Further, the commuters travelling from Dalgate, Lal Chowk and adjacent areas towards Harwan, Shalimar, Nishat shall adopt Nowpora, Khayam, Rainawari to reach their respective destinations.
