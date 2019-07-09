Traffic Police holds awareness programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mohan Lal Kaith, SSP Traffic Rural Jammu visited Dogra Law College, Bari Brahmana in connection with a traffic awareness programme.

Gulchain Singh Chark, Chairman Dogra Law Colleges; Puran Chand, Chairman Municipal Corporation Bari Brahmana; Samar Dev Singh, Secretary Dogra Law College; Col K L Padha, Pawan Bakshi, Corporator Vijay Singh, Suram Singh, President Mini Bus Union; Tarsem Thappa, Alam Choudhary, Raju and Ghulam Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Charak suggested for installation of traffic signal lights at Railway Crossing Chowk and SIDCO Chowk.

The Chairman, Municipal Corporation gave a brief account on future planning regarding Bari Brahmana. President Matador Union, Suram Singh demanded a Matador Stand at Bari Brahmana.

Mohan Lal Kaith, SSP Traffic Rural Jammu, while listening to problems of participants patiently, assured them for redressing all traffic related grievances at the earliest. He also gave a brief resume regarding strict enforcement of traffic rules for safety of passengers.