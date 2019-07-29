Traffic on National Highway suspended after landslide

STATE TIMES NEWS

Banihal/Jammu: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended on Sunday morning after a landslide in Ramban district, officials said.

Incidents of shooting stones were also reported from four other places on the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, they said. On the situation of other important routes in the state, the officials said traffic on the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway was restored on Sunday after three days of closure and vehicles are plying on the Mughal Road, which connects Poonch and Rajouri districts with south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The landslide took place at Kella Morh in Ramban district and the incidents of shooting stones were reported from Digdole, Anokhi Fall, Maroog and Panthiyal areas, a traffic department official said.

Incessant rains are hampering road clearance operations on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, he said, adding that agencies concerned are waiting for the weather to improve to start work.

Barring a convoy of Amarnath pilgrims returning from Kashmir, no other vehicle was allowed either from Srinagar or Jammu to ply on the highway, the official said.

Jammu-bound pilgrims had crossed the Jawahar Tunnel – the gateway to the Valley – and have been accommodated at shelter sheds at various places in Banihal sector, he said, adding that they would be allowed to proceed only after the road is cleared.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was also closed for several hours on Saturday due to a mudslide and rolling down of stones at several places in Ramban district, but all the stranded vehicles were later cleared.

The official said the Srinagar-Leh national highway, the only road linking frontier Ladakh region with the rest of Jammu and Kashmir, was reopend for traffic on Sunday morning after three days closure owing to damage to the road due to cloudburst and landslides in the Zojila pass area.

The road was repaired by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), paving way for resumption of the traffic, he said.

The official said the Mughal Road is also open for the traffic.

The Amarnath yatra from the three main base camps was suspended on Sunday due to widespread intermittent rains for the fourth successive day, with the weather department predicting snowfall in the cave area later in the day, officials said.

“To avoid any untoward incident, no pilgrim was allowed from the three main base camps — Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu, Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on Sunday morning,” a yatra official said.

He said the yatra from the base camps was suspended in view of the intermittent rains in wide parts of the state for the fourth successive day which rendered the tracks unsafe.

The helicopter service was also suspended for the day due to bad weather, the official said.

On Sunday, 990 pilgrims paid their obeisance till 10 am at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivlingam, raising the footfall so far this year to 3,18,816.

State Meteorological Department Director Sonam Lotus said there was no forecast of any major change in the prevailing weather conditions.

“We expect significant fall in temperature at Baltal, holy cave and Sheshnag areas during next couple of days. Holy cave area may even get snowfall this (Sunday) evening,” he said, urging the pilgrims to take necessary precautionary measures and wear woolen clothes and raincoats to stay warm.

He said significant improvement is most likely from August 1 onwards.