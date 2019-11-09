Traffic officer manhandled by shopkeeper

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A Traffic police officer was manhandled by shopkeeper at Nowabad area on Friday. As per the details, Traffic SO ASI Canal Road, Manmohan Krishan Sharma lodged a complaint with police that a shopkeeper manhandled him while he was clearing traffic outside from his shop. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
