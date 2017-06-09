Traffic jams in Jammu

Dear Editor,

Through your esteemed newspaper I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the increasing traffic jams in our city. Our city is in the grip of traffic jams. These jams waste a lot of time, a lot of fuel and cause delays. It is often seen that vehicles are parked in the area of ‘No Entry’. The policeman on duty remains a silent spectator. Drunken drivers play havoc with the lives of innocent people. Even if they are caught, they are let off with a minor punishment. They also bribe the policemen and go scot-free. The only victims are the people who not only waste a lot of their time but also their fuel. There must be some strict traffic-rules in order to control these traffic jams. Drivers who are found driving in a drunken state and those who are driving without license should be punished. I request the concerned authorities that they should look into the matter and try to end all traffic-jams in the Jammu city.

Damani

Student of B.Ed College, MIER,

Jammu