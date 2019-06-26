Traffic de-congestion plan for Panja chowk Rajouri

STATE TIMES NEWS
In a late night operation District Admin Rajouri and GREF jointly conducted the drive for reducing traffic congestion and providing better traffic flow in Panja Chowk Rajouri.
The road will be widened for smooth flow of increased traffic in the Rajouri Town.
