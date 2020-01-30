Traffic cop crushed to death

State Times News Banihal: In a traggic incident, a traffic police (SPO) was crushed to death by a speedy truck near Banihal on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway late last night. According to reports, the Traffic SPO identified as Parvaiz Ahmed Malik (35), son of Abdul Aziz Malik of Runigam, Dhanmasta Teshil Ramsoo in Ramban district crushed to death by a speedy truck near Shaban Bass area of Banihal on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway(NH44) late last night. Police rushed him to Banihal Hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. The driver of truck, who escaped from the spot, was arrested 3 kms away from the incident site. The driver is said to be resident of Haryana. Police registered a case under relevant sections. The deceased SPO was survived by 4 daughters, one son and wife.
