TRAFFIC CHAOS

The seasonal migration of offices has begun and the Darbar is slated to open on November 4. But the situation on the roads too are getting a bit chaotic with traffic held up at many places resulting people spending more time on the road stranded than commuting. Last minute finishing touch is being given to the roads, dividers and roundabouts for the Dabar. But this time administratively there will be change as the Union territory Jammu and Kashmir would for the first time will have Lieutenant Governor heading it. The presence of Sarkar, which will be for six months of winter, can be felt on the City roads which once used to be more of a parking lot with vehicles parked at random and haphazard way today these roads gave a clean look with vehicles systematically parked with enough space for the traffic to pass smoothly. What Government should do is along with developing of multi-lane circular roads it should divert heavy vehicles from city roads to outer ones which can help in decongestion and less traffic jams. The worst affected are the people who are in emergency situation. The rush on the roads is going to increase and the way traffic remains still on the roads the situation looks more worsening. If Sarkar fails to take evasive steps it will be difficult to use roads at least for the few days now onwards. There is an urgent need for better traffic management with people’s involvement to clear the encroachments and allowing more space on for the traffic and the commuters.