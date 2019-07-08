Traders protest against continuation of Toll Tax at Lakhanpur

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On the second anniversary of GST implementation in Jammu and Kashmir, traders under the banner of Traders Federation Warehouse /Nehru Market Jammu, staged protest here on Monday seeking abolition of Lakhanpur Toll Tax.

The protest was held under the leadership of Federation President, Rattan Lal Gupta and General Secretary Deepak Gupta, who along with other traders also sat on Dharna in front of Main Gate of Warehouse.

Expressing strong resentment over non-abolition of Toll Tax at Lakhanpur, despite implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax) since July 8, 2017 in the State, the traders has reiterated its demand to abolish Toll Tax at Lakhanpur.

Deepak Gupta, General Secretary of Traders Federation said that GST was introduced with the slogan of ‘One Nation One Tax’. He regretted that it did not see the light of the day in the State of Jammu & Kashmir even after two years.

“The state government is imposing toll tax on goods at Lakhanpur entry point into J&K despite imposition of GST. This is simply double taxation,” Deepak said, adding that in case of non-abolition of toll tax, the trading community will be forced to come to the roads.

Deepak mentioned that Rs 800-900 crores on the name of State Toll Tax is being collected at Lakhanpur, which at the end of the day is being paid by the common man living in the State.

“Collection of State Toll Tax at Lakhanpur has resulted in huge increase of transportation cost, hardship to drivers and cleaners, inflation and above all a den of corruption,” he said. He sought immediate closure of the Lakhanpur Toll Plaza in the interest of the common masses.

The trader fraternity appealed to the Governor Satya Pal Malik to take the matter seriously and asked the concerned department to stop toll tax on all items at Lakhanpur Toll Plaza immediately.

Dheeraj Gupta, Senior Vice President Traders Federation Ware House-Nehru Market, Munish Mahajan, Vice President, Abhimanyu Gupta, Secretary, Vishal Gupta, Cashier and Kirti Gupta, Rajesh Bagotra, Atul Khanna, Om Parkash Gupta, Sham Lal Gupta, G.S Kohli, Romesh Chander Gupta, Vijay Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Raju Gupta and Anil Gupta were also present.