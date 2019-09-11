Traders deputation calls on Mayor

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of traders’ community from Talab Tillo led by social activist Tarun Uppal met Mayor JMC Chander Mohan Gupta and discussed various issues being faced by the traders of the area.

Uppal urged the Mayor to take possible steps to provide proper parking facility to the customers as the business community is suffering due to non-availability of parking space at Talab Tillo area. He raised serious concern over the harassment being faced by the traders as well as shopkeepers of the area due to the unpredictable behaviour of officials of Traffic Department.

The deputation requested Mayor to demarcate parking slot on the side of the canal so that traffic movement is not disturbed.

Mayor gave a patient hearing to the deputation and assured that Municipal Corporation will coordinate with Traffic Department and the demarcation will be done at the earliest. He assured that demarcation on the both side of road will be done so that the encroachment and wrong parking instances can be identified easily.

The deputation comprised of Romesh Chander, Prem Chauhan, Rajan Gupta, Manik Uppal, Rakesh Sharma, Akash Gupta, Shivam Khajuria and Sumit Sharma.