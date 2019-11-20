Traders’ delegation calls on Chief Engineer UEED

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of Chamber of Traders Federation (CTF) led by its President Neeraj Anand on Tuesday called upon the Chief Engineer UEED, J&K, Ashwani Anand and apprised him about a host of issues concerning Fruit Mandi Narwal and Hotel & Lodges Association Jammu.

Inderjeet Khajuria Chairman, Pawan Gupta President, Hotel & Lodges Association, Parveen Gupta, President Jammu Fruit Association, Raman Gupta, Senior Vice President CTF, Amarjeet Singh Executive Member CTF, Parag Abrol Treasurer CTF besides other office bearers were also present on the occasion.

Ashwani Anand, CE UEED gave the delegation a patient listening and instructed officials of NBCC to resolve issues of hoteliers regarding sewage at the earliest besides forming teams to visit Narwal Fruit Market and Transport Nagar to assess problems being faced by traders.