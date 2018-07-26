Trade ties

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sino-Indian ties look to be one of the best despite the stand-off in Dokalam. The relations on economic front have been very hectic with India being one of the major trade partner for China. The transformation of a Communist China to a liberal economy the transformation has been magnificent. A rare novelty of the bilateral trade, otherwise dominated by the Chinese exports, was about 40 per cent increase of Indian exports to China in 2017 totalling to $16.34 billion. With falling rupee can India-China trade be on the high tide? This could offer an opportunity for India. India can become more competitive in segments such as textile, garments and gems and jewellery since India already has an edge. However, this is doubtful in the short run because China’s exports to the US are much more diverse and it’s a tall order for India to fill the gap. But, the trade advisories caution traders and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) planning to do business with China after receiving several complaints. However, the advisory was not put on the website of the Indian missions in China to avoid misunderstanding considering the strain in ties due to differences on issues relating to listing of Pakistan-based militants and groups as terrorists by UN and Beijing’s reluctance to support India’s application to join the Nuclear Suppliers Group. The items to dupe Indian importers included supply of sand, stones, salt, bricks, mud etc in place of chemicals, silicon carbide, aluminium and zinc ingots, shellac, plastics, polymers etc, it said. Other complaints included refusal to send consignments on receipt of payment, quantity dispute, stopping of communications on receipt of advance payment, dispatch of defective machinery, diversion of payment into unassociated bank accounts by third fraudulent parties by hacking into email IDs.