Tractor driver died, another injured in accident

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A tractor driver was killed while another was injured in an accident on Srinagar-Leh Highway at Gund area of Kangan in Ganderbal district.

As per the details, a tractor (JK16A/4342) which was on it’s way from Gund to Fraw village turned turtle resulting in injuries to driver and other man.

Both the injured were immediately taken to PHC Gund for treatment where doctors referred them to SDH Kangan.

The tractor driver identified as Riyaz Ahmed Bhat (20) son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat of Fraw Gund was declared brought dead by doctors. The injured was identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Lone (24) son of Ghulam Mohidin Lone of Kaloo Mohalla Gund. Police has registered a case in this regard and further investigations have been taken up.